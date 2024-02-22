Crowley starts at 10 as Ireland name team to face Wales

INNISHANNON'S Jack Crowley will make his third consecutive start at fly-half for Ireland as they prepare for their Six Nations clash with Wales at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday at 2.15pm.

The former Bandon RFC star will look to build upon two encouraging performances against France and Italy as Ireland go in search of another grand slam.

Peter O'Mahony returns as captain with Ciaran Frawley coming in for the injured Hugo Keenan at full-back. Former world player of the year Josh van der Flier is also back in the starting line up.

The full team and replacements is named as follows:

15. Ciaran Frawley (Leinster)

14. Calvin Nash (Munster)

13. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster)

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)

10. Jack Crowley (Munster)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster)

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster)

4. Joe McCarthy (Leinster)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster)

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster)(captain)

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster)

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster)

17. Cian Healy (Leinster)

18. Oli Jager (Munster)

19. James Ryan (Leinster)

20. Ryan Baird (Leinster)

21. Jack Conan (Leinster)

22. Conor Murray (Munster)

23. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster)