Crowley named at fly-half for Twickenham clash

JACK Crowley is named at fly-half for Ireland's crucial Six Nations clash with England in Twickenham. The former Bandon RFC star has nailed down the starting job this season passing every test with flying colours.
The Innishannon man will look ahead to another huge task this Saturday as Ireland go in search of the GrandSlam.
Peter O’Mahony captains the side with Hugo Keenan returning to the starting XV after recovering from injury.
Saturday’s match kicks off at 4.45pm and is live on RTÉ2.
The full team is named below.
Ireland Starting XV:
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Calvin Nash
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. James Lowe
10. Jack Crowley
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Joe McCarthy
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris
Replacements:
16. Ronan Kelleher
17. Cian Healy
18. Finlay Bealham
19. Iain Henderson
20. Ryan Baird
21. Jack Conan
22. Conor Murray
23. Ciaran Frawley