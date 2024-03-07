Crowley named at fly-half for Twickenham clash

JACK Crowley is named at fly-half for Ireland's crucial Six Nations clash with England in Twickenham. The former Bandon RFC star has nailed down the starting job this season passing every test with flying colours.

The Innishannon man will look ahead to another huge task this Saturday as Ireland go in search of the GrandSlam.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side with Hugo Keenan returning to the starting XV after recovering from injury.

Saturday’s match kicks off at 4.45pm and is live on RTÉ2.

The full team is named below.

Ireland Starting XV:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Calvin Nash

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Jack Crowley

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher

17. Cian Healy

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Iain Henderson

20. Ryan Baird

21. Jack Conan

22. Conor Murray

23. Ciaran Frawley