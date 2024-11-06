Crowley named at fly-half for New Zealand clash

INNISHANNON'S Jack Crowley has been named at fly-half for Ireland's opening Autumn Nations Series clash against New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium this Friday (Kick-off 8.10pm).

In their last meeting, the All-Blacks defeated Ireland 28-24 and knocked them out of the 2023 RWC at the quarter-final stage. Now Crowley & Co. will be looking to make amends in whats sure to be a rip roaring contest in Dublin.

Caelan Doris will captain the side from the back row.

Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen and James Lowe start in the back three, with Bundee Aki partnering Garry Ringrose in midfield. Jamison Gibson-Park returns to the number nine jersey to partner Crowley.

Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Finlay Bealham start in the front row, with Joe McCarthy and James Ryan making up the second row.

Tadhg Beirne is at blindside flanker, Josh van der Flier is at openside and Doris at the Number Eight position completes the starting XV.

Andy Farrell has experience to call upon from the replacements bench with Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson and Peter O’Mahony providing the forward reinforcements, while Conor Murray, Ciaran Frawley and Jamie Osborne are the backline options.

The full team is named below:

15. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster)(39)

14. Mack Hansen (Corinthians/Connacht)(21)

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(60)

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)(57)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(33)

10. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(16)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(35)

1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)(66)

2. Rónan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)(33)

3. Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht)(42)

4. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(12)

5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(64)

6. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(52)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(64)

8. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster)(43)(captain)

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(40)

17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster)(131)

18. Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(13)

19. Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster)(81)

20. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)(107)

21. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)(118)

22. Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)(6)

23. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(2).