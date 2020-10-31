Cronin scores 0-9 and O'Connor hits 2-2 in Cork camogie win

BY DARAGH Ó CONCHÚIR

AFTER 237 days without a competitive game, Cork returned to action exactly as they would have wished, overcoming Wexford by 3-12 to 1-8 at Páirc Uí Rinn in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship on Saturday afternoon,

Wexford will feel that the losing margin doesn’t tell the whole story, as two late Cork goals added gloss to the victory.

This win means that Cork have six points in Group 1 after two games (they were handed an opening-round walkover from Offaly).

Paudie Murray’s Cork side started slowly with the sides level at two points apiece in the early stages. However, the 2018 All-Ireland winners began to settle in to the contest, with Orla Cronin’s accuracy from frees helping Cork establish a lead; the Enniskeane woman finished with nine points from frees. Amy O'Connor found the net in the opening half as she struck 1-2 in the first 30 minutes of action, with Cronin’s five first half frees contributing to a 1-8 to 0-6 half-time lead.

Linda Bolger converted three placed balls and Shelley Keogh added two well taken scores from play for Wexford.

Wexford managed to hit back with a goal in the early stages of the second half to cut their arrears to two points. With Ciara O’Connor excelling at centre back, they continued to frustrate their opponents with Cork only leading by three at the water break.

However, Cork summoned all their experience and a second Amy O’Connor goal sealed the victory. Substitute Saoirse McCarthy added a third as Cork found the scores they needed to set up a top of the table clash against Galway next weekend.