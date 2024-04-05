Cronin and McSweeney braced for Monaghan Rally challenge

THE focus switches to the Triton Showers National Rally Championship this weekend with the second round Monaghan Rally on Sunday.

Ballylickey’s Daniel Cronin (VW Polo GTi R5) and his Dunmanway co-driver Donnchadh Burke along with Dunmanway’s Jason McSweeney (Skoda Fabia R5) with Blackpool’s Liam Brennan, who were second and fifth respectively on the opening round in Ballina last month, are ready for action. It’s a maiden outing for both drivers.

‘I reckon it will probably be the toughest rally of the championship. With the Moffett brothers (Josh and Sam) and Desi Henry on the entry, they will be very quick,’ commented Cronin, who is seeded fourth.

McSweeney was on course for a fine top-ten finish in the recent Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally until his demise on the penultimate stage.

‘The tyre came off the rim and the car went straight on. The impact, which wasn’t very much, broke the track control arm and that was that,’ he explained.

Like Cronin, McSweeney is aware of the challenge in Monaghan.

‘It will be tough. We had a good result in Ballina (fifth) but to replicate that I think a good few would have to go sideways or something.’ McSweeney is seeded at number 26. Barryroe’s Dylan Doolan is on pacenote duty with Mayo’s Brian Lavelle (Ford Escort). The rally consists of a loop of three stages repeated three times.