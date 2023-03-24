Courageous Carbery teams set for Scór na nÓg final

By Evie Weller, from Sacred Heart in Clonakilty.

As the Scór na nÓg County Final is on tomorrow, TY student Evie Weller takes a look at the success of the Carbery division.

Firstly, of course, we have my club, St James’. What an extraordinary few years they’ve had.

Just last year, they won the All Ireland Scór na nÓg title for their sketch Clonakilty, God Help Us.

In that same year, they also competed in the ballad group competition, getting all the way to the Munster Final.

In 2020 and 2019, the famous five girls from St James’ sang their way to the Scór Sinsear All Ireland Finals in Mayo two years in a row, competing in the ballad group competition. This is no mean feat and I would like to personally congratulate St James’ on their recent achievements.

Next up, we have the mighty Rosscarbery, with two incredibly successful teams.

Firstly, Carbery Rangers. Another Carbery team that absolutely dominates in Scór.

I have to mention their 2018 All Ireland winning ballad groups, in Scór na nÓg and Scór Sinsear. An incredible achievement for Carbery Rangers to win the ballad group in two different competitions in the same year.

Ross Ladies are another force to be reckoned with, winning the ballad group competition and the sketch in the delayed decider from the 2020 Scór na bPáistí County Final.

Clonakilty are renowned for their general knowledge abilities, reaching the Scór na nÓg All Ireland final last year in the Tráth Na gCeist, but their younger competitors also look set for Scór stardom, representing Carbery in the Scór na bPáistí County Semi Final in four different competitions.

Kilmeen/Kilbree are also renowned for their Scór success, especially on winning the recitation competition in the delayed 2020 Scór na bPáistí County Final.

I could go on and on, talking about the success of the Carbery division, but we all know how good all the teams are.

Just take a look at the teams I’ve mentioned here.

That isn’t even scratching the surface of all the success of every single Carbery team, but I’d be here all day if I tried to include everything.

We wish the very best of luck to all of the Carbery teams competing in the Scór na nÓg county final tomorrow.