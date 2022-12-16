CORN UÍ MHUIRÍ DRAW: Hammies face tough test, Skibb to play Bishopstown

HAMILTON High School Bandon will face St Brendans Killarney in the Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter final. Last year’s winners and All-Ireland finalists Brendans have won three of the last six titles and will be a massive hurdle for Bandon to overcome.

The Hammies finished second in Group D behind Colaiste an Spioraid Naomh Bishopstown while Brendans finished top of Group C with a 100 per cent win record.

Skibbereen Community School will have an all Cork clash in the last eight as they face Colaiste an Spioraid Naomh. Skibb finished second in Group B behind St Francis College Rochestown but impressively beat Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne of Dingle to go through. The Kerry side two of the last four Munster titles so it was a huge win.

Clonakilty Community College’s faith will be decided on Friday December 16th as they play Tralee CBS in a rescheduled final Group A game. If Clon finish top, they play Mercy Mounthawk Tralee in the quarters. If the West Cork school finish second, they will face St Francis College. All Quarter final games are set for Wednesday January 18th. The semi finals will occur on Saturday February 11th.

Full Draw:

Quarter finals on January 18th:

A – St. Francis College v Tralee CBS/St. Flannans/Clonakilty

B – CSN Bishopstown v Skibbereen CS

C – St. Brendans Killarney v Hamilton HS Bandon

D – Tralee CBS/St. Flannans/Clonakilty v Mercy Mounthawk

Semi finals on February 11th:

A v B, C v D