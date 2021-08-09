Cork's All-Ireland Ladies SFC semi-final against Meath has been switched to Croke Park on Sunday

CORK'S TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC semi-final against Meath has been switched from Tuam Stadium on Saturday to Croke Park on Sunday.

The game had been scheduled to go ahead on Saturday, August 14th, at Tuam Stadium but will now be played on Sunday, August 15th, at Croke Park.

The game will have a throw-in time of 3.30pm and will follow the All-Ireland U20 football final between Offaly and Roscommon.

Cork boss Ephie Fitzgerald told The Southern Star on Monday that he wanted the game to be moved from Tuam to Croke Park, and his wish has been granted.

The Dublin v Mayo TG4 All-Ireland SFC semi-final will also be played at Croke Park this Saturday, August 14th, at 3.45pm. Both of the semi-finals will be broadcast live on TG4.

The winners will advance to the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park on Sunday, September 5.