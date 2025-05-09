Cork won’t be going back into the dressing-room to change from shorts to skorts, insists Laura Treacy

CORK All-Star Laura Treacy insists the Rebels will wear shorts for Saturday’s Munster senior camogie final, even if that means the provincial decider will be abandoned.

As protests grow in the shorts v skorts controversy, All-Ireland champions Cork have signalled that they will line out in shorts instead of the traditional skorts in the Munster final against Waterford at The Ragg in Tipperary (1pm throw-in). That could lead to the game being abandoned, but Cork are willing to make a stand, insists Treacy.

‘It’s extremely frustrating, in a sport that I love, that I continue to have to voice very simple concerns,’ Treacy told The Southern Star.

‘We are not looking for big changes, we just want the association and the players to work off the one hymn sheet for the better of the sport.

‘We are now in a situation where Cork camogie will be wearing shorts on Saturday, and from what I believe Waterford camogie will be wearing shorts on Saturday, and it’s about what happens after that.

‘From our perspective, and I can only speak on behalf of Cork camogie, we won’t be going back into the dressing-room to change. If that means the match has to be abandoned, seeing as we got an email from the Munster Council, well, that’s going to be the way it’s going to go, unfortunately.

‘We have to wait and see if anything changes over the next few days.’

While, according to rules, camogie players must wear skorts, players have voiced their opposition to the stipulation and have called to have a choice to wear shorts or skorts. Eighty-three percent of camogie players who took part in a recent Gaelic Players Association (GPA) survey said they prefer to wear shorts over skorts or believe that players should have the option to choose between the two.

The GPA survey, after collaboration with the European Athletes and Players Association, with 650 inter-county players also produced the following findings:

70 percent of players reported discomfort while wearing skorts.

65 percent expressed concerns about exposure in media content, affecting their mental state.

49 percent said they had experienced anxiety around period leaks.

The controversy garnered more national attention last weekend when players from Dublin and Kilkenny, who lined up in shorts for their Leinster semi-final, were forced to change into skorts, otherwise the game would have been abandoned. Laura Treacy insists Cork will not back down in Saturday’s Munster senior camogie final.

‘Nobody was expecting it to go that far where the teams were forced to go back into the dressing-room. I didn’t envisage in my wildest dreams that girls would be forced back into a changing room to change from shorts to skorts or else the game would be abandoned – it’s like we are back in the dark ages. Honestly, it’s so hard to believe this is 2025,’ the vastly-experienced Cork star said.

‘From our perspective, and unless something changes in the next few days or the GPA advises us otherwise, at this moment in time we will certainly not be forced to change out of shorts. If that means abandoning the game, it will be extremely disappointing but if that is the stance that we are going to take you can be sure that we will not be going back into the dressing-room. I know we have the backing of our management team as well.

‘It would be an awful sight if the game is abandoned over something so small, but unfortunately that is how strongly we feel about it and at this point we don’t see another way.’

Treacy added: ‘All we are asking for is to be heard on this issue. We can see the broader picture, for the younger girls and their comfort. The tradition that women used to wear skirts and had to wear skirts is gone a long time from society.'

****

GPA STATEMENT ON FRIDAY MORNING

'The Gaelic Players Association is in correspondence with Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan to seek his support to ensure tomorrow’s Munster Camogie Final, and other weekend inter-county camogie fixtures, go ahead. Both the Waterford and Cork panels have stated clearly that they intend wearing shorts for their fixture.

We have asked the Minister to use his influence to call for an immediate, interim relaxation of the rule, allowing for choice until Camogie Special Congress has to opportunity to change the rule.

The GPA has also written to the Camogie Association for clarification on its position. We continue to fully support any player’s choice to play in shorts or in skorts. The focus this weekend should be on the players and the game — not on enforcement.'