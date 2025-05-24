Southern Star Ltd. logo
Cork to start All-Ireland senior camogie title defence against Limerick

May 24th, 2025 10:00 AM

By Matthew Hurley

Cork to start All-Ireland senior camogie title defence against Limerick Image
Cork camogie manager Ger Manley.

AMID the skorts-shorts controversy, Cork are pencilled in to face Limerick in their opening Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie Group 1 game this Saturday in Páirc Uí Rinn (4pm).

Ger Manley’s side are going for an All-Ireland three-in-a-row for the first time since 1973 and also haven't conceded a goal yet in 2025 across league and provincial championship. Joining the Rebels and Limerick in Group 1 are Tipperary, Clare and Wexford.

Cork face Tipp away from home on May 31st, the Clare game is at home on June 21st and the away game against Wexford takes place on June 28th. Group 2 consists of Galway, Waterford, Dublin, Kilkenny and Derry. First place gets automatic qualification to the All-Ireland semi-finals while second and third have to navigate the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, in the new All-Ireland U23 championship, Cork are in action this Saturday when they face Kilkenny in Páirc Uí Rinn at 2pm as part of a double header. They also have Tipperary away on Saturday, May 31st, Galway on June 7th in Castle Road as well as a trip to Waterford on June 21st. The All-Ireland semi-final takes place on Saturday, June 28th with the final on Saturday, July 12th.

