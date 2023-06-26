Cork to face Derry in All-Ireland SFC quarter-final

CORK footballers will take on Derry in an All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park next weekend.

In Monday morning's draw John Cleary's side, fresh from back-t0-back wins against Mayo and Roscommon, was drawn to face the Ulster champions in the last eight.

When the teams met in Division 2 of the league in March, it finished 1-14 apiece at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Details of the quarter-finals will be announced later on Monday.

The full All-Ireland SFC quarter-final draw: Kerry v Tyrone, Armagh v Monaghan, Derry v Cork, Dublin v Mayo.