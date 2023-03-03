Cork target third successive win in Camogie League Division 1A

By Daragh Ó Conchúir

CORK travel to take on Tipperary in a top-of-the-table Very Camogie League Division 1A Munster derby at The Ragg (3.30pm) on Saturday.

The Rebels have the better score difference by 14 points after comfortable wins over Dublin and Clare, with skipper Amy O’Connor already totting up a haul of 2-15.

Tipp though have only conceded a goal less and still scored 6-22 in accounting for Galway by three goals and then following up in professional fashion against the Dubs.

Cork have four out with cruciate ligament injuries, including talismanic midfielder Ashling Thompson, and are sweating on the fitness of the Mackey twins, with Pamela having made a welcome return this year.

Some interesting positional realignments have been working well but Matthew Twomey will learn a bit more about those and some of his young guns in what is likely to be a more physically taxing affair than they’ve encountered to date.

Denis Kelly has managed to blood youth as well, while the long-serving Mary Ryan is closing in on a return and fellow All-Star Cáit Devane had her first start last weekend after being introduced in the victory over Galway. With a relatively clean bill of health and the likes of Eimear McGrath, Courtney Ryan, Clodagh Quirke and Karen Kennedy going well, Tipp will be danger to any team when it’s all to play for.

Live stream on https://www.youtube.com/@OfficialCamogie/streams