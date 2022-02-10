Cork minors and U20s discover their paths to Munster glory

BOBBIE O’Dwyer’s first Munster campaign as Cork U20 football manager will begin with a championship semi-final against either Waterford or Limerick on April 18th.

Urhan native O’Dwyer, who previously guided the Cork minors to All-Ireland MFC glory in 2019, has taken over the county U20s from new senior boss Keith Ricken. O’Dwyer’s young Rebels will target a spot in the provincial final as Cork puts its title on the line. Kerry are on the other side of the draw.

The Cork U20 hurlers, managed by Donal O’Mahony, have been drawn in Group 1 of the Munster U20 hurling championship, along with Clare and Limerick. Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford make up Group 2. The top two from each group advance to the Munster semi-finals. Cork are away to Clare on April 13th and then home to Limerick on April 20th.

At minor level, Ballincollig man Michael O’Brien is again in charge of the Cork minor footballers, who won the 2021 Munster title. The young Rebels have been drawn away to Kerry in a Munster MFC semi-final on May 12th, with the loser of this game then away to the winner of Phase 1 (Clare, Waterford, Tipperary or Limerick) one week later. The 2022 Munster MFC final is on June 2nd.

Meanwhile, the Cork minor hurlers – who will be managed by former Cork camogie boss Paudie Murray – have been drawn in Group 2 of the 2022 Munster MHC. Kerry and Limerick join the Rebels, defending champions after last year’s success, in this group, with Clare, Tipperary and Waterford all in Group 1.

Cork are away to Kerry in their opening game on April 5th and then home to Limerick on April 12th. The third place team in Group 2 then plays the second place Group 1 side, and vice versa, and the winners of these two quarter-finals then play the group winners in the provincial semi-finals. The Munster minor hurling final will be played on May 10th.