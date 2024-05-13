Cork minor football team named for Munster Final with Kerry

CORK minor football manager Micheál 'Haulie' O'Sullivan has named his side to face Kerry in the Munster final on Monday, in Páirc Uí Rinn, throw in at 7.30pm.

The side is unchanged from their semi final win over Clare last Tuesday. The Rebels will look to bounce back after falling to the Kingdom in the opening round, 0-12 to 1-7.

No matter what the result on Monday, both sides will progress to the All-Ireland series.

Starting team: