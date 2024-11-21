Cork LGFA Division 2 fixtures announced

JOE CARROLL'S tenure as Cork senior LGFA boss will begin with a home tie against Westmeath on Sunday 26th January in the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 for 2025.

They will have three home games against Westmeath, Roscommon and Clare while they have to travel to Galway, Tipperary, Monaghan and Donegal.

The Rebels were relegated from Division 1 last season and will be hoping to bounce back up at the first time of asking.

It is a tough fixture list given that the only fellow senior championship sides in the division Cork have away from home (all but Monaghan).

The top two sides go up to Division 1 for 2026 while the bottom two head to Division 3.

If Cork were to get to the league final, they will have a trip to Croke Park on Saturday 12th April.

Check out Cork's Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 2025 fixtures here:

Westmeath (H), Sunday 26th January

Galway (A), Sunday 2nd February

Tipperary (A), Sunday 9th February

Monaghan (A), Sunday 23rd February

Roscommon (H), Sunday 2nd March

Clare (H), Sunday 23rd March

Donegal (A), Sunday 30th March

League Final (N), Saturday 12th April (if Cork get there)