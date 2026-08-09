MID CORK GAA: Champions Ballinora start six-in-a-row bid with impressive win

THE MJK Oils Muskerry Junior Hurling Championship commenced with a full round of fixtures, reports Brendan Kenneally.

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Ballinora 0-25

Uibh Laoire 0-12

Ballinora, Mid Cork champions for the past five years, had a steady start to another campaign when they proved too strong for Uibh Laoire at Ovens in their opening Group 1 game.

The teams were level at 0-3 each after five minutes. Each side added two points to their tally but Ballinora hit the front with a Conor Quirke point in the tenth minute and never lost the advantage thereafter.

The champions led by 0-14 to 0-7 at the interval, Conor Quirke and Ben Mayer with 0-3 each; Robert Quirke, Shane Kingston and Mike Lordan 0-2 each; and Jack Hegarty, Alan O’Shea 0-1 apiece.

Ballinora held an 11-point lead at the three-quarter stage, 0-19 to 0-8, and were comfortable at the finish with second-half scores from Ben Mayer (0-6), Conor Quirke (0-2), and Robert Quirke, Michael Quirke and Danny Dineen (0-1 each).

Uibh Laoire scorers were Sam Pickering, Seán O’Riordan, Ciarán O’Riordan, Jack Sweeney and Liam Kearney.

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Grenagh 1-17

Inniscarra 1-15

This Group 1 clash was a great contest all through. Inniscarra played with the wind but Grenagh had an early goal from Brian Walsh. Grenagh led by 1-4 to 0-4 after the first quarter but Inniscarra had a good second quarter and led at half time by 0-11 to 1-7.

Grenagh quickly equalised on the resumption but Inniscarra then struck for a 36th-minute goal from full forward Jerry Roche after two good saves by Jerry Walsh in the Grenagh goal.

After 45 minutes, the teams were level at 1-12 apiece. It was nip-and-tuck from here to the finish. Inniscarra went two points clear but Grenagh struck back to level on 60 and added two more in time-added to earn a significant victory.

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Kilmichael 3-13

Aghabullogue 1-9

Kilmichael had a welcome Group 1 win over Aghabullogue at a wet Cloughduv to get their campaign off to a good start.

The sides were evenly matched early on but a red card following a second yellow card for an Aghabullogue forward put his side at a disadvantage, and they were led by 0-8 to 0-5 at half time.

The extra man counted in the second half and Kilmichael picked off their scores. Conor Cotter had two goals and Cian McCarthy another and Andrew Kelleher was in good form from frees.

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Ballincollig 1-12

Donoughmore 1-11

Conditions at Coachford for this Group 2 game were very challenging. Ballincollig had a very experienced team on duty, were physically stronger and in the prevailing weather these were major advantages.

Time and again Ballincollig worked their way out of trouble with slick passing and when challenging for the ball, strength counted.

Donoughmore started well and led by six points before the first Ballincollig score in the 14th minute, a point from an Eoin Dwyer free. They scored a vital goal two minutes later, George Howard setting up the chance for Karl Rogers.

Daniel Holland replied with another Donoughmore point, his fifth, but The Village finished the half with points from Bob O’Brien and Rogers and led by 0-7 to 1-3 at the break.

The rains bucketed down for much of the second half and Ballincollig rattled over three points to lead by two, Eoin Dwyer and Barry Coleman lethal from frees, Colm O’Callaghan struck a super point for Donoughmore, Dwyer pointed again, 1-7 to 0-8 at the three-quarter stage.

David McDonald and Jason Murray exchanged points, as did Darragh Lawton and Eoin Dwyer. When Colm O’Callaghan struck another point in the 55th minute Donoughmore were only a point in arrears but Ballincollig then struck a purple patch and fired over three points, two from just introduced substitute Tadhg Murphy.

With two minutes remaining Donoughmore had a goal from Paddy Murphy, who booted home in a goalmouth scramble but ‘Collig held on for the victory.

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Dripsey 1-12

Éire Óg 0-12

Heavy rain on a hard surface made it difficult for the players at Coachford in this Group 2 clash. The sides were level at three points each in the seventh minute when Dripsey corner forward Charlie Callaghan scored the only goal of the game, and Dripsey led by 1-8 to 0-6 at the interval.

When Dripsey added a point on the resumption it looked to be going their way but Éire Óg dominated for the next 20 minutes and had cut the deficit to a point with ten minutes remaining.

Dripsey’s Ronan Canavan, who finished with 0-8, 0-6 from frees, had two late points to ease the situation and his side took the victory.