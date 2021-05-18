Cork LGFA announces three-year sponsorship deal with Clonakilty Food Co.

THE renowned Clonakilty Food Co., which knows the recipe for success, has joined forces with Cork LGFA to sponsor the county underage championship teams.

This exciting three-year partnership incorporates the sponsorship of Cork LGFA’s three championship underage sides – U14, U16 and U18 – football development academies and summer camps.

Also, Clonakilty Food Co will also be sleeve sponsors of the Cork ladies senior football team.

Colette Twomey, MD and co-founder, Clonakilty Food Co. commented: ‘Clonakilty is not just a brand it is a family – from the people who work with us every day, to the local community from where our story began, to the many families across the county and country who enjoy our quality products. We are delighted for Cork LGFA to join our extended family and to offer our support to players and their coaches in reaching their full potential at club and inter-county level. They are, after all, the senior county stars of the future.’

Brian Cotter, Cork LGFA, added: ‘Over the last two decades Cork ladies football has become one of the most successful entities in Irish sport. Much like Clonakilty Food Co., from humble beginnings we have both flourished through hard work and staying true to our core values to becoming instantly recognisable brands both within and outside our areas of expertise. We are excited to partner with Clonakilty Food Co. as we move to a new chapter of our underage championship programme and look to a successful future.’