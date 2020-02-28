Cork ladies target return to top spot in Division 1 as they welcome Mayo to Mallow

CHAMPIONS Cork will aim to make it four wins from four when they welcome Mayo to Mallow on Sunday (3pm) in Division 1 of the LIDL Ladies National Football League.

The Leesiders have been impressive thus far in Division 1, winning all three games so far, and claimed a morale-boosting victory over Dublin at Croke Park last time out.

Mayo are motoring nicely too, with two wins from three outings, and they’ll look to build on their gritty victory over Waterford, a low-scoring Round 3 encounter played in difficult conditions.

The Cork team shows one switch, with Sadhbh O’Leary replacing Saoirse Noonan in attack, while Mayo boss Peter Leahy has made no fewer than eight changes in personnel from the team that started in the recent victory over Waterford.

Saoirse Lally, Éilis Ronayne, Clodagh McManamon, Roisin Durkin, Maria Cannon, Ella Brennan, Natasha Gaughan and Mary McHale all get the nod, with Danielle Caldwell, Ciara Whyte, Kathryn Sullivan, Alannah Duffy, Fiona Doherty, Jennifer Cawley, Rachel Kearns and Amy Halligan dropping out of the team.

Galway currently lead Division 1 on scoring difference but even a draw for Cork would put them back on top of the pile.

A Mayo win would make things very interesting, however, as that would see Leahy’s side, Galway and Cork all locked together on nine points.

A Cork victory would, however, see them well on course for a second successive Division 1 Final appearance, and a seventh in eight seasons.

This game will be live on the LGFA Facebook Page: http://bit.ly/2OvUJ2D, with Jerome Quinn and former Waterford star Michelle Ryan on commentary duty. Coverage gets underway at 1.45pm.

Cork (v Mayo): M O’Brien; M Ambrose, R Phelan, S Leahy; L O’Mahony, M Duggan, A Hutchings; M O’Callaghan, H Looney; O Farmer, Á O’Sullivan, L Cleary; L Coppinger, S O’Leary, O Finn.

Mayo (v Cork): A Tarpey; N O’Malley, N Moran, S Lally; É Ronayne, Ciara McManamon, Clodagh McManamon; R Durkin, S Cafferky; M Cannon, L Cafferky, M Reilly; E Brennan, N Gaughan, M McHale.