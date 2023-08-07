Cork hurling captain Sean O’Donoghue fires Inniscarra footballers to Mid Cork JAFC win

BRENDAN KENNEALLY rounds up the action from the opening weekend of the Mid Cork JAFC

GROUP 1

Inniscarra 0-16

Grenagh 1-6

INNISCARRA gave an impressive performance in overcoming the challenge of a good Grenagh side in their opening Group 1 game of the Ross Oil Mid Cork Junior Football Championship at Donoughmore.

Grenagh were expected to present a strong challenge but, in truth, they were chasing this game from very early on as Inniscarra were full of running from the off, dominated the possession and forced their opponents back into their own half most of the time.

Cork hurler Seán O’Donoghue was outstanding for the winners, scoring 0-5, inspirational in his workrate and showing again just what a fine footballer he is. Ironically, he was faced by Grenagh’s top performer Alex Kiely for much of the hour and their individual contest was enthralling.

The sides were level at 0-2 each after ten minutes but thereafter Inniscarra got on top. With Dylan O’Sullivan and O’Donoghue on target, they led by 0-8 to 1-3 at half time. The Grenagh goal was a smashing effort from Alex Kiely who started a break in his own full back line and was forward to take a final pass from Ted Twomey at the other end before sending a low drive to the Inniscarra net. This goal kept Grenagh in the game but Inniscarra added three points on the resumption and led by 0-12 to 1-3, and they weren’t caught from here.

Scorers

Inniscarra: D O’Sullivan 0-8 (2f); S O’Donoghue 0-5 (1f); M McLoughlin, F Horgan, S Dineen 0-1 each.

Grenagh: A Kiely 1-0; D Coleman, C Cronin (2f) 0-2 each; D O’Shea, D Twomey 0-1 each.

Inniscarra: Dominick Kelleher; Liam Ryan, John O’Callaghan, Danny O’Herlihy; Frank Horgan, David Coughlan, Jack Hayes; Tim Murphy, Mark Linehan; Sean Leisk, Liam Collins, Jack O’Dwyer; Sean O’Donoghue, Mark McLoughlin, Dylan O’Sullivan. Subs: Shay Dineen for Collins, Tadgh Lyons for Leisk and Douwe Van Sinderen for Murphy, all on 40, Dan O’Connell for McLoughlin on 55.

Grenagh: Cathal Cronin; Jason O’Keeffe, Alex Kiely, Niall Coleman; Adam McCarthy, John Lehane, Ted Twomey; Sean Joyce, David Coleman; Pádraig O’Connell, Paul Barry-Murphy, Dan Twomey; Shane Dorgan, Evan McCarthy, Dara O’Shea. Subs: James Walsh for Joyce (blood, 48), Joyce for McCarthy (51).

Referee: Ted Hayes (Éire Óg).

Blarney 1-10

Donoughmore 2-4

Last year’s county B champions Blarney made a winning start on their return to the junior A grade with a three-point victory over Donoughmore at Ballincollig. Blarney led by 0-5 to 0-2 at half time. A goal for Donoughmore from the penalty spot three minutes into the second half was followed by two points and they led by 1-4 to 0-5 at the three-quarter mark. Alan McEvoy pointed for Blarney and in the 51st minute Denis McSweeney scored the vital goal to put the winners two points in front. Points from Cian and Shane Barrett, McEvoy and McSweeney followed to put Blarney 1-10 to 1-4 in front with time almost up. A late Donoughmore goal cut the margin to three but was too late to spark a revival.

Round 2: Blarney v Grenagh, Inniscarra v Donoughmore.

***

GROUP 2

Kilmichael 1-13

Dripsey 1-8

At Carrigadrohid, Kilmichael won the toss and played with a strong wind in the first half. They started well and went three points up early on. A black card in the eighth minute seemed to slow their progress and Dripsey came back into the game in the second quarter. Coming up to half time there were only two points in the game but a goal for Kilmichael by Daniel Cotter just before the break had a big bearing on the result. Kilmichael kept that five-point lead for most of the second half and despite a goal for Dripsey by substitute Diarmuid O’Riordan in the 45th minute Kilmichael kept their five-point lead to the finish.

Kilmichael: Shane Masters; Ger Murphy, Finbarr Buckley, Eoghan Murphy; Ronan Murphy, Kevin Murphy (0-1), Brendan Cotter (0-2); Finbarr Dromey, Cathal Foley (0-1); Andrew Kelleher, Conor Cotter (0-2), Chris O’Connell (0-4); Alan McCarthy, Shane Foley, Daniel Cotter (1-3). Subs: Danny Horgan, Peter Kelleher, Kevin Kelleher.

Dripsey: Aaron O’Riordan; John Buckley, David O’Sulllivan (0-2), Cathal O’Connell; Dean O’Sullivan, Eoin Desmond, Jamie Manley; Michael O’Riordan (0-1), Mark O’Connell; Killian Kelleher, Martin O’Sullivan, Eoghan Maher (0-3); Gary Murphy (0-2), Shane Burke, James Cotter. Subs: Diarmuid O’Riordan (1-0), Sean Martin Murray, Colm O’Connell, Eoin O’Connell.

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom).

Canovee 2-14

Ballincollig 2-5

Championship favourites, and recent league winners, Canovee got their campaign off to a solid start at Kilmichael with a nine-point win over Ballincollig.

Canovee started well, playing with the wind, and three points from Mark Healy followed by a Brian McNabola goal had them six points clear after eight minutes. Ballincollig improved as the half progressed and a goal in the 25th minute left the score at 1-5 to 1-3 at half time.

Points from Dara Cronin, Conor Dodd and Darragh McMahon increased the Canovee lead on the restart. In the 34th minute Brian McNabola got a second goal for the winners, who now led by 2-7 to 1-4. Ballincollig hit back with a goal but Canovee finished strongly with a string of points from Mark Healy, Darragh McMahon and team captain James Moynihan.

Round 2: Ballincollig v Kilmichael, Canovee v Dripsey.

***

GROUP 3

Aghinagh 1-13

Éire Óg 1-13

Two highly-rated sides met at Donoughmore and provided a thrilling finish to a game of varying fortunes. After an early goal from Con Buckley for Aghinagh, Éire Óg settled and took the lead with Brian Thompson’s goal in the 13th minute, which put them 1-3 to 1-2 in front. Éire Óg kept up the momentum. Further points from Liam Sheehan (2), David Kirwan and Rian O’Flynn had them ahead at half time by 1-7 to 1-3.

Four points were equally shared by the sides in the five minutes after the resumption. Then points for Aghinagh from Liam Twohig and TJ Buckley were matched by two more for the Ovens men, who led by 1-11 to 1-7 after 41 minutes.

Aghinagh now hit a golden patch and two points from Liam Twohig frees and one each from Declan Ambrose and William Coakley had the teams level at 1-11 each by the 52nd minute. Liam Sheehan, who finished with 0-9 (0-6 from frees), edged Éire Óg in front, Aodh Twomey levelled and then Declan Ambrose put Aghinagh back in front as the game went into added time. Sheehan pointed a last-minute free to level the scores once again and leave both sides reasonably content.

Aghinagh: Kevin Cotter; Donagh O’Riordan, Dave Barry, David Kelleher; TJ Buckley, Aodh Twomey, Declan Ambrose; Gearóid O’Sullivan, Mathew McCarthy; Michael O’Brien, Con Buckley, Eoghan McCarth; Seán Kelleher, Liam Twohig, Michael Horgan. Sub: William Coakley

Éire Óg: Eoin Kelleher; Culann Malone, Matt Brady, Kevin Cooper; Colm Clifford, Denny Murphy, Adam McCarthy; Oisín O’Shea, Brian Thompson; David Kirwan, Rian O’Flynn, Michael Murphy; Fintan O’Leary, Liam Sheehan, Fintan Brennan. Subs: Daniel Healy (43), Graham Moynihan (51).

Referee: Pat O’Leary (Kilmurry).

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh 2-8

Clondrohid 0–10

It was misty and wet at Baile Mhuirne but both sides ignored the conditions and provided plenty of entertainment. The play was very even in the opening quarter but two points from Seán Ó Muineacháin then edged Béal Átha in front. Clondrohid lost David O’Connell and then Brian Corcoran to injuries, and a goal in the 26th minute from Peatsaí Ó Tuama was a huge boost for the Gaeltacht side. Better was to follow for them before the half time whistle as Dara Ó Briain had a second goal to leave Béal Átha 2-3 to 0-3 in front at the break.

In the third quarter the sides matched each other point for point, still the two goals between them at the three-quarter mark, 2-6 to 0-6. In the final stages Clondrohid got the gap down to four points by the 58th minute, Ciarán O’Leary accurate from frees with Shane Creed, Colin Murphy and Cian Creedon also chipping in with a point apiece. Sean Ó Muineacháin had his sixth point to again ease the situation for Béal Átha and Clondrohid just could not get the goal they needed.

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh: Barra Ó Súilleabháin; Mick Ó Tuama, Barra Ó hOrgáin, Ciarán Ó Núnáin; Peatsaí Ó Tuama, Daire Ó Briain, Eoin Ó Laoire; Gearóid Ó Loinsigh, Len Ó Conchúr; Gavin Ó Laoire, Seán Ó Muineacháin, Matt Ó Riordáin; Ronán Ó Loinsigh, Liam Seartan, Barra Ó Buachalla.

Clondrohid: Seán O’Callaghan; Aaron O’Riordan, Mark Creed, Denis O’Riordan; Conor Flanagan, Brian Corcoran, John O’Connell; Seán Desmond, Cian Creed; Lorcan Flanagan, Shane Creed, David O’Connel; George Lowrie, Ciarán O’Leary, Colin Murphy. Subs: Sean Murphy, Fionnán O’Leary.

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Cloughduv).

Round 2: Aghinagh v Béal Átha, Éire Óg v Clondrohid.