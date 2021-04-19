Cork hurlers to take on Limerick in Munster SHC semi-final

CORK hurlers will need to beat Munster and All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick if they want to take part in this season’s Munster SHC final.
The Rebels, who lost to Waterford in a semi-final of last year’s championship, will be up against it here, but they will hope to use the upcoming national league as a springboard for the Munster SHC, as Luke Meade told the Star.
Sport
Apr, 2021
Irish lightweight womens double puts itself in the conversation for Olympic qualification
Read more
The 2021 Munster SHC draw is as follows: Quarter-final – Clare v Waterford; Semi-finals – Limerick v Cork; Tipperary v Clare/Waterford.
Check out the 2021 Munster SFC draw here.