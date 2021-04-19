Cork hurlers to take on Limerick in Munster SHC semi-final

CORK hurlers will need to beat Munster and All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick if they want to take part in this season’s Munster SHC final.

The Rebels, who lost to Waterford in a semi-final of last year’s championship, will be up against it here, but they will hope to use the upcoming national league as a springboard for the Munster SHC, as Luke Meade told the Star.

The 2021 Munster SHC draw is as follows: Quarter-final – Clare v Waterford; Semi-finals – Limerick v Cork; Tipperary v Clare/Waterford.

