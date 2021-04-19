Cork footballers will face Waterford or Limerick in Munster SFC semi-final

CORK footballers have been handed a more favourable route to the 2021 Munster senior football championship final.

The Rebels – who have not won this competition since 2012 – will take on either Waterford or Limerick in the provincial semi-final, while on the other side of the draw defending champions Tipperary await the winner of the quarter-final between Clare and Kerry.

In last year’s Munster SFC Cork defeated Kerry with an epic late goal against their rivals in the semi-final before the Rebels lost to Tipp in the provincial decider.

The 2021 Munster SFC draw is as follows: Quarter-finals – Clare v Kerry; Waterford v Limerick; Semi-finals – Tipperary v Clare/Kerry; Cork v Waterford/Limerick.