Cork hurlers name squad ahead of 2024 national league campaign

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

CORK boss Pat Ryan has named his squad ahead of the Allianz National Hurling League, with two representatives from West Cork. Newcestown’s Luke Meade and Courcey Rovers’ Seán Twomey are part of the squad of 37 that will be tasked with trying to improve on their semi-final finish in last year’s campaign. Seán O’Donoghue of Inniscarra will captain the side. Cork begin their league crusade with a trip to Cusack Park in Ennis to face Clare, on Sunday, February 4th, with a 1.45pm throw-in.

The Cork squad is as follows: Alan Connolly (Blackrock), Ben Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), Brion Saunderson (Midleton), Cathal McCarthy (Sarsfields), Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), Conor Lehane (Midleton), Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum), Daire O’Leary (Watergrasshill), Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s), Eoin Carey (Kilworth), Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers), Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s), Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s), Jack O’Connor (Sarsfield), Luke Meade (Newcestown), Mark Coleman (Blarney), Micheál Mullins (Whitechurch), Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), Robbie Cotter (Blackrock), Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own), Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s), Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra), Seán Twomey (Courcey Rovers), Shane Barrett (Blarney), Shane Kingston (Douglas), Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum) and Tommy O’Connell (Midleton).