Cork hurlers face test against in-form Tipperary

AFTER an unbeaten start to their Allianz Hurling League Division 1A campaign, Pat Ryan’s Cork will face a Tipperary side that has found its mojo when the counties clash on Saturday evening in FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles (live on RTÉ2, 7.30pm throw-in).

Cork have enjoyed a win against Wexford (2-21 to 0-12) and a draw to Limerick (1-16 apiece) while Tipp beat both Galway (3-25 to 2-16) and Wexford (1-22 to 0-19) comprehensively before pushing Limerick close in the Gaelic Grounds (0-30 to 1-23).

The Premier County sits joint top of the league with four points along with Galway and Kilkenny while Cork (who have played a game less) and Limerick are both on three points in joint fourth. Clare and Wexford are both yet to pick up points.

At the start of the league, it is fair to say that we didn’t know what to expect from Liam Cahill’s side. We’ve got our answer: they look to be moving in the right direction.

On the Cork injury front, Pat Ryan will be without Pádraig Power for the rest of the season as the Blarney man suffered a dislocated shoulder and a torn cruciate ligament. Conor Lehane will also be out for this game with a shoulder injury while Seamus Harnedy needs a few weeks of recovery after a thumb injury. Declan Dalton, however, will most likely be back for this game after serving his suspension for the Limerick game.

So far in this league campaign, it has been Darragh Fitzgibbon leading the charge with scores (0-14), with Dalton (1-5), the now-absent Power (1-4) and Brian Hayes (0-6) scoring well too. Ethan Twomey performed well after getting game-time in the first two games while Patrick Horgan came off the bench in the Limerick encounter.

From a West Cork point of view, Luke Meade started the first two games and even chipped in with a point against the Treaty County. The Newcestown man will hope to get another starting spot against Tipp.

If there is a worry for Cork coming into this, they have had only ten different scorers so far, the least spread out of any team in Division 1A.

As for Cahill’s men, this is a young and hungry side that has brought in some fresh talent after a disappointing 2024. One of those disappointments was a hammering they got off Cork at home in the championship (4-30 to 1-21).

Darragh McCarthy has been one of these young guns and has scored 2-22 in three games. They have had 20 different scorers with Jake Morris (0-9), Willie Connors (0-7), Gearóid O’Connor and Seanie Kenneally (1-3 each) all being threats. The latter scored the goal of the year so far in their defeat to Limerick and will be one for the Rebels to watch. O’Connor is also off the back of being top scorer in the Fitzgibbon Cup as well as winning that competition with University of Limerick.

New life has been introduced to this Tipp side and Cork will have to bring their A-game to get the league points.