Cork GAA to avoid clashes between league and county matches

THE Cork County Board has decided to avoid fixture clashes between the remaining county league games and Cork inter-county senior hurling and football championship matches.

At Tuesday night’s monthly county board meeting, it was announced that the CCC have decided that all remaining county league games scheduled for the same day as either a Cork senior hurling or football championship game must be moved to an alternative date.

The Cork footballers and hurlers will both be in action on Saturday week, June 15th, in a double-header, and no county league games will be played that day – the footballers Sam Maguire clash with Tyrone takes place at 3pm, followed by the Cork hurlers against either Laois or Offaly at 5pm.

If the hurlers win, they will be in action the following weekend, and so too could John Cleary’s footballers if the Rebels lose to Tyrone and then play in a preliminary quarter-final. With county league games fixed for that weekend, they would need to be moved to avoid a clash.

Clubs have also been reminded that the cut-off for all county leagues to be played is on or before June 30th.

A discussion on ticketing for all games took place. Clubs will be informed in due course as to whether there will be club allocations. It was noted that the short turnaround between games puts extreme pressure on club secretaries and officers. Also, delegates once again raised the matter of GAAGO and the availability of it for older people and also for those in areas of poor broadband coverage.