Cork GAA launches its Community Clean Up Day

CORK GAA has announced a significant voluntary clean-up initiative spearheaded by its clubs and their dedicated members.

This community-focused event will take place on Saturday, September 21st, demonstrating the organisation’s commitment to environmental stewardship and community service.

The event, aptly named ‘Cork GAA Community Clean Up Day’, will see players, coaches, officials and supporters come together to clean up various locations across Cork City and County.

With a goal of collecting and properly disposing of large volumes of waste, this initiative aims to foster a cleaner, healthier environment. It is supported as part of the Waste Enforcement Regional Lead Authorities (WERLAs) as part of their 2024 Anti-Dumping Initiative.

The date of the event is significant as it is the Saturday following World Clean Up day on Friday, September 20th.

On September 21st, from 10am to 2pm and at locations throughout Cork city and count, Cork GAA, Cork Camogie and Cork LGFA members, supporters, and volunteers from the community together with support from Cork City Council and Cork County Councils.

The event is part of Cork GAAs Sustainability Vision – sustainability is the bedrock of the GAA. The organisation is sustained by its communities where the passion for our games is passed from one generation to the next, and we must ensure we pass on the planet in a stronger position to the next generation.

Cork GAA Chairperson, Pat Horgan expressed enthusiasm and strong support for the event: ‘We are incredibly proud of our members for organising this vital initiative. As sports people, we understand the importance of maintaining clean and safe spaces for both our training and our community. This event is a testament to our commitment to not only excel in sports but also to be responsible citizens.’