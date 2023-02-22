Cork GAA and Cork ARC team up for fundraiser

CORK footballers and hurlers will wear a special one-off jersey that hosts the Cork ARC Cancer Support House logo for this Sunday’s national league double header in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cork GAA and Cork ARC Cancer Support House, in association with Sports Direct, announced details of this fundraising event earlier this week, ahead of Rebels’ double-header against Westmeath (hurling) and Limerick (football).

Hosted on the Premium Level of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, fundraising ticket-holders will enjoy premium level assigned seating for both matches, lunch and a complimentary drink.

Cork players will be wearing a special one-off jersey with the Cork ARC Cancer Support House logo in pride of place, in the hopes of spreading the charity’s core message to GAA fans: ‘No matter what stage of the cancer journey you are on, our message is simple, you are not alone.’

The fundraiser has been organised by Cork senior teams and managers, many of whom have direct experience of the support offered by Cork ARC Cancer Support House to cancer patients and their families.

Former Cork minor manager Brian Herlihy, who is now involved with the backroom team and Cork senior football liaison officer, shared his own experience with the charity at the announcement of the fundraising event.

‘I was fortunate to walk into Cork ARC three years ago after I had completed eight months of treatment for cancer,’ the Dohenys man explained.

‘The Cork ARC team were instrumental in enabling my wife and I to navigate through the various challenges cancer and the treatment brought and assisted me in regaining a sense of purpose and hope in my life. Unfortunately we are all aware of people who are experiencing significant health challenges at present, and hopefully this unique event may assist in improving awareness of the services provided by Cork ARC.’

A special ticket in aid of Cork ARC is now on sale and can be purchased at this link.

Corporate queries can be directed to Karen O’Sullivan, Development & Marketing Manager Cork ARC Cancer Support House, via email: [email protected]