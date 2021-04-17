CORK footballers will have no home games in this season’s Allianz Football League.

The Rebels have to forfeit one home game because of their Covid-19 training breach so it means that none of their three Division 2 South matches will be played on Cork soil. Ronan McCarthy’s men had been due to host Kildare in their opening game of the round-robin stage on May 15th, but that game will now be played at a neutral venue. On May 22nd Cork will travel away to Laois while their final group game is away to Clare on May 30th.

A relegation play-off or league semi-final will follow on June 12th/13th.

Meanwhile, the Cork hurlers will have three home games at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in their Allianz Hurling League Division 1 campaign as Waterford (May 9th), Westmeath (May 23rd) and Galway (June 13th) will all make the trip to Leeisde while the Rebels are away to Tipperary (May 15th) and Limerick (June 5th).

Cork inter-county teams can return to collective training from next Monday, April 19th.