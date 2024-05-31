Southern Star Ltd. logo
Cork footballers name unchanged team for Donegal clash

May 31st, 2024 9:35 AM

By Sean Holland

Cork manager John Cleary faces Donegal this Saturday.

JOHN CLEARY has made no changes from the side that defeated Clare, for Cork's All-Ireland Group 3, Round 2 clash against Donegal in Páirc Uí Rinn, this Saturday June 1st (Throw-in 2.30pm). The Rebels will face the form team in the country as Donegal, under the stewardship Jim McGuinness, have excelled on the field this year claiming Division 2 National League and Ulster titles.

This will be the second meeting of the two sides, as they faced off in round one in Division 2 of the National League, a game in which Donegal dominated from start to finish winning out, 1-20 to 2-6. Cleary and his troops will hope for a much improved performance this weekend as they go in search of two wins from two in Group 3.

Starting team:

  1. Christopher Kelly (Eire Og)
  2. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)
  3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree)
  4. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)
  5. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven)
  6. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk)
  7. Matty Taylor (Mallow)
  8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs)
  9. Colm O’Callaghan (Eire Og)
  10. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)
  11. Sean Powter (Douglas)
  12. Brian O’Driscoll (Carrigaline)
  13. Chris Og Jones (Iveleary)
  14. Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers)
  15. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)
    Replacements:
  16. Micheal Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)
  17. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam)
  18. Darragh Cashman (Millstreet)
  19. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)
  20. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)
  21. Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys)
  22. Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven)
  23. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)
  24. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)
  25. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers)
  26. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

