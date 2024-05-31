Cork footballers name unchanged team for Donegal clash

JOHN CLEARY has made no changes from the side that defeated Clare, for Cork's All-Ireland Group 3, Round 2 clash against Donegal in Páirc Uí Rinn, this Saturday June 1st (Throw-in 2.30pm). The Rebels will face the form team in the country as Donegal, under the stewardship Jim McGuinness, have excelled on the field this year claiming Division 2 National League and Ulster titles.

This will be the second meeting of the two sides, as they faced off in round one in Division 2 of the National League, a game in which Donegal dominated from start to finish winning out, 1-20 to 2-6. Cleary and his troops will hope for a much improved performance this weekend as they go in search of two wins from two in Group 3.

Starting team: