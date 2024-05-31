Cork footballers name unchanged team for Donegal clash

JOHN CLEARY has made no changes from the side that defeated Clare, for Cork's All-Ireland Group 3, Round 2 clash against Donegal in Páirc Uí Rinn, this Saturday June 1st (Throw-in 2.30pm). The Rebels will face the form team in the country as Donegal, under the stewardship Jim McGuinness, have excelled on the field this year claiming Division 2 National League and Ulster titles.
This will be the second meeting of the two sides, as they faced off in round one in Division 2 of the National League, a game in which Donegal dominated from start to finish winning out, 1-20 to 2-6. Cleary and his troops will hope for a much improved performance this weekend as they go in search of two wins from two in Group 3.
Starting team:
- Christopher Kelly (Eire Og)
- Kevin Flahive (Douglas)
- Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree)
- Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)
- Rory Maguire (Castlehaven)
- Tommy Walsh (Kanturk)
- Matty Taylor (Mallow)
- Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs)
- Colm O’Callaghan (Eire Og)
- Paul Walsh (Kanturk)
- Sean Powter (Douglas)
- Brian O’Driscoll (Carrigaline)
- Chris Og Jones (Iveleary)
- Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers)
- Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)
Replacements:
- Micheal Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)
- Sean Meehan (Kiskeam)
- Darragh Cashman (Millstreet)
- Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)
- Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)
- Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys)
- Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven)
- Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)
- Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)
- Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers)
- Steven Sherlock (St Finbarrs)