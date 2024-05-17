Cork football team is named for opening round clash with Clare

CORK manager John Cleary has named his side to face Clare in the opening round of the All Ireland series. There's one change from the side that lost to Kerry in the Munster semi-final, Castlehaven's Rory Maguire replaces Luke Fahy in the half back line. Fahy is unavailable due to a hamstring injury.

Killian O'Hanlon and Neil Lordan are named among the substitutes with Sean Meehan and Kevin O'Donovan not involved this weekend.

The Rebels face off against the Banner on Saturday, May 18th in Cusack Park, with throw-in at 6pm.

Starting team

(1) Christopher Kelly (Eire Og)

(2) Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

(3) Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree)

(4) Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)

(5) Rory Maguire (Castlehaven)

(6) Tommy Walsh (Kanturk)

(7) Matty Taylor (Mallow)

(8) Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs)

(9) Colm O’Callaghan (Eire Og)

(10) Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

(11) Sean Powter (Douglas)

(12) Brian O’Driscoll (Carrigaline)

(13) Chris Og Jones (Iveleary)

(14) Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers)

(15) Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) Captain

Replacements:

(16) Micheal Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

(17) Neil Lordan (Ballinora)

(18) Darragh Cashman (Millstreet)

(19) Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)

(20) John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

(21) David Buckley (Newcestown)

(22) Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

(23) Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

(24) Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

(25) Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers)

(26) Steven Sherlock (St Finbarrs)