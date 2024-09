SUNDAY'S county football championship games have been postponed due to the orange weather warning.

The games impacted are:

IAFC quarter-final: Gabriel Rangers v Mitchelstown in Páirc Uí Rinn

PSFC quarter-finals: Nemo Rangers v Clonakilty in Bandon, Mallow v Muskerry in Páirc Uí Rinn

PSFC Relegation Play-off: Carbery Rangers v Éire Óg in Bandon

The CCC will circulate an updated fixture plan later this evening.