Cork football boss John Cleary handed new two-year term

JOHN Cleary will remain in the Cork football hot-seat for another two seasons.

The Castlehaven man, who took over in the middle of the 2022 campaign from Keith Ricken, has been given his backing from the county board to lead the Rebels in the 2026 and '27 seasons.

'Cork GAA is pleased to confirm that John Cleary has been ratified at tonight’s County Committee meeting for a two year term as manager of the Cork senior football team,' a statement read.

'Details of selectors and backroom team will be announced at the September meeting of Cork County Committee.'

The Southern Star understands that at the county committee meeting on Tuesday night, one delegate spoke against Cleary's reappointment, proposing the decision be deferred until the next meeting when the make-up of Cleary’s management team would be confirmed, and that delegates would then vote on full package. That proposal went to a vote, but was soundly beaten.