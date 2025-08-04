Progressive Bandon Golf Club to hold fundraising classic

Bandon Golf Club has emerged as one of the best courses in Cork

A COMMITMENT to continuous improvement has seen Bandon Golf Club come to be regarded as one of the best courses in all of Cork.

Recent years have seen ongoing works to revamp the bunkering at Bandon as well as a programme of tee-box renewal.

Traffic on the course underlines just how popular a spot Bandon is and there is unanimous approval among visitors for the condition in which it is kept, with course superintendent James Burns overseeing excellent work by his team.

Off the course, there has been activity, too. Billy O’Boyle is approaching his second anniversary as club professional – having succeeded his father Paddy, who gave four decades of service – while March of this year saw You Dream Catering begin operations at the club, under the name Bandon Grill, led by head chef Surejh Punchihewa.

Naturally, all at Bandon are keen to maintain the upward trajectory, with clubhouse upgrades planned in the near future. To that end, the club is hosting a fundraising classic on Friday, August 15th.

The event, kindly sponsored by Finbarr Galvin Ltd, will be a three-person team format – an official Golf Ireland Handicap is not necessary to take part.

There are fantastic prizes on offer and the team entry cost of €180 includes meals and refreshments while tee-box sponsorship is available for €50.

For timesheet enquiries, please contact Mike Barry on 086-8093914 or Carmel O’Donovan on 087-9485750.