Chris Collins shoots, scores and adds West Cork Sports Star award to his collection of accolades

CLONAKILTY Soccer Club capped a dream season with four major trophies – and now they’ve added a Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star monthly award to their haul.

Top scorer Chris Collins accepted the award on behalf of his teammates after Clon’s incredible 2024/25 campaign saw them win the Premier Division league, Beamish Cup, Premier Division Cup and Michael Cronin Cup.

‘We trained twice a week, played a match on Sunday, and also had separate running sessions,’ Collins told The Southern Star. ‘That meant three nights a week committed to the team. If we didn’t have a game, we’d play a training match on astro turf instead.’

That consistency and commitment paid off. Known as ‘Flash’ among teammates, Collins was central to Clonakilty’s historic season, netting 18 league goals and 33 in total. He praised the team’s strong squad ethic and the leadership of manager John Leahy and coach Lorne Edmead.

‘We have a tight-knit group and we’re lucky to have two or three new, young lads coming through every year. That freshens things up – especially in pre-season – and creates competition for places. It keeps everyone on their toes,’ he said.

Collins thrives in Clon’s possession-based style: ‘We like to knock the ball around, pass it – there’s no long ball. Clonakilty Soccer Club has a brand of football, and it’s very enjoyable to play.’

All that hard work – and attractive football – paid off handsomely. Clonakilty saw off the challenge of West Cork League giants Drinagh Rangers to defend their Premier Division League title, finishing the campaign unbeaten with 12 wins, two draws, 50 goals scored, and just nine conceded – the division’s meanest defence.

That foundation was key, says Collins.

‘Scoring goals is all well and good, but defences win you titles. When I look at our defensive record over the last two years, we’ve not conceded more than 13 goals in either campaign.’

Retaining the Beamish Cup at Turner’s Cross added to the club’s growing stature, and Collins says the squad’s depth was crucial: ‘When you have 20 lads turning up for training every week and any one of them can put their hand up to start, that’s what it’s all about. That’s what got us over the line.’

Receiving the West Cork Sports Star award brought things full circle for the midfielder.

‘I remember when Clonakilty won the Beamish Cup in 2008 – I was a young supporter then,’ he recalls. ‘Martin White won a West Cork Sports Award that time. He’s the one who nicknamed me “Flash”!’

‘It’s always nice to be recognised, but this isn’t an individual award. It’s for the whole group – the 20 lads who show up every week. That’s what it’s all about.’