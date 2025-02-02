Southern Star Ltd. logo
Cork football ace Chris Óg Jones is the jewel in the Mid Cork crown

February 2nd, 2025 10:00 AM

By Matthew Hurley

Cork football ace Chris Óg Jones is the jewel in the Mid Cork crown Image
Muskerry GAA Player of the Year Chris Óg Jones receiving the Paudie Palmer Memorial Award from Marie Casey of sponsors EPH Controls at the Muskerry GAA 2024 Awards. (Photo: Doug Minihane)

CHRIS Óg Jones had a better Saturday evening than most. After scoring 1-4 from play in Cork’s Division 2 football league win over Meath, he was named the Muskerry GAA Sports star of 2024 at the division’s awards night in the Rochestown Park Hotel. The Uibh Laoire man was colossal for county, club and division in the 2024 season as his rise to developing into one of the top forwards in Cork continues.

Mark and Eadoin Verling of Cloughduv with Eoghan Lehane and Tiarna Sheehan of Canovee at the Muskerry GAA Awards.

This was a night of recognising the achievements of Muskerry in 2024, including their divisional footballers winning the McCarthy Insurance Group college/divisional section. That team was presented with their championship winning medals on the night and three teams of the year were announced too. The board had 30 to 40 players nominated for each team and in attendance. Players from Ballincollig, Éire Óg, Cloughduv, Aghabullogue, Donoughmore, Ballinora, Grenagh, Inniscarra and Aghinagh were included.

Attending the awards were Fiona, Conor and Evan Dodd of Canovee.

EuroPumps Ireland Intermediate Hurling Team of the Year: James Linehan (Ballincollig); Brian Corcoran (Éire Óg), Matt Brady (Éire Óg), David O’Sullivan (Ballincollig); Fenton Denny (Ballincollig), Conor McGoldrick (Éire Óg), Odhran O’Driscoll (Cloughduv); James O'Dwyer (Ballincollig), David Kirwan (Éire Óg); Steve Wills (Ballincollig), Brian Keating (Ballincollig), Mark Verling (Cloughduv); Matthew Bradley (Aghabullogue), Eoin O’Shea (Éire Óg), Cian O’Driscoll (Ballincollig).

Enjoying the awards were Margaret Creed, Joan O’Flynn, Eileen O’Lynn and Mairéad Twomey from sponsors The Auld Triangle in Macroom.

Linehan Civil Engineering Junior Hurling Team of the Year: James Walsh (Donoughmore); Shane Murphy (Ballincollig), Mike Lordan (Ballinora), Paul Barry Murphy (Grenagh); Niall Buckley (Inniscarra), Neil Lordan (Ballinora), Ted Twomey (Grenagh); James Byrne (Ballinora), Shane Kingston (Ballinora); Peter O’Neill (Ballincollig), Jerry Roche (Inniscarra), Danny Dineen (Ballinora); Adam Dinan (Donoughmore), David Bowen (Ballincollig), Tommy Burns (Ballinora).

Rochestown Park Hotel Junior Football Team of the Year: Kevin Cotter (Aghinagh); Liam Ryan (Inniscarra), John O'Callaghan (Inniscarra), Donagh O’Riordan (Aghinagh); Jack O’Dwyer (Inniscarra), Matt Brady (Eire Óg), Luke O’Leary (Aghinagh); Donnacha Morrissey (Donoughmore), David Coughlan (Inniscarra); Frank Horgan (Inniscarra), Con Buckley (Aghinagh), TJ Buckley (Aghinagh); Liam O'Connor (Inniscarra), Dan O’Connell (Inniscarra), Liam Twohig (Aghinagh).

