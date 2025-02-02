Cork football ace Chris Óg Jones is the jewel in the Mid Cork crown

CHRIS Óg Jones had a better Saturday evening than most. After scoring 1-4 from play in Cork’s Division 2 football league win over Meath, he was named the Muskerry GAA Sports star of 2024 at the division’s awards night in the Rochestown Park Hotel. The Uibh Laoire man was colossal for county, club and division in the 2024 season as his rise to developing into one of the top forwards in Cork continues.

This was a night of recognising the achievements of Muskerry in 2024, including their divisional footballers winning the McCarthy Insurance Group college/divisional section. That team was presented with their championship winning medals on the night and three teams of the year were announced too. The board had 30 to 40 players nominated for each team and in attendance. Players from Ballincollig, Éire Óg, Cloughduv, Aghabullogue, Donoughmore, Ballinora, Grenagh, Inniscarra and Aghinagh were included.

EuroPumps Ireland Intermediate Hurling Team of the Year: James Linehan (Ballincollig); Brian Corcoran (Éire Óg), Matt Brady (Éire Óg), David O’Sullivan (Ballincollig); Fenton Denny (Ballincollig), Conor McGoldrick (Éire Óg), Odhran O’Driscoll (Cloughduv); James O'Dwyer (Ballincollig), David Kirwan (Éire Óg); Steve Wills (Ballincollig), Brian Keating (Ballincollig), Mark Verling (Cloughduv); Matthew Bradley (Aghabullogue), Eoin O’Shea (Éire Óg), Cian O’Driscoll (Ballincollig).

Linehan Civil Engineering Junior Hurling Team of the Year: James Walsh (Donoughmore); Shane Murphy (Ballincollig), Mike Lordan (Ballinora), Paul Barry Murphy (Grenagh); Niall Buckley (Inniscarra), Neil Lordan (Ballinora), Ted Twomey (Grenagh); James Byrne (Ballinora), Shane Kingston (Ballinora); Peter O’Neill (Ballincollig), Jerry Roche (Inniscarra), Danny Dineen (Ballinora); Adam Dinan (Donoughmore), David Bowen (Ballincollig), Tommy Burns (Ballinora).

Rochestown Park Hotel Junior Football Team of the Year: Kevin Cotter (Aghinagh); Liam Ryan (Inniscarra), John O'Callaghan (Inniscarra), Donagh O’Riordan (Aghinagh); Jack O’Dwyer (Inniscarra), Matt Brady (Eire Óg), Luke O’Leary (Aghinagh); Donnacha Morrissey (Donoughmore), David Coughlan (Inniscarra); Frank Horgan (Inniscarra), Con Buckley (Aghinagh), TJ Buckley (Aghinagh); Liam O'Connor (Inniscarra), Dan O’Connell (Inniscarra), Liam Twohig (Aghinagh).