Cork county championships have been postponed

THE first-round games in the Cork county football and hurling championships, scheduled to throw-in in early April, have been postponed.

Cork GAA has confirmed that following a meeting of the Executive by video-conference on St Patrick’s Day, the decision has been made to postpone all first-round games due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The statement read: ‘The Executive of Cork County Board met via video-conference on March 17th and, primarily with regard to the safety of our members and of the wider community, has decided to postpone the all first round games in the Premier Senior, Senior A, Premier Intermediate, Intermediate A and Lower Intermediate Championships in both football and hurling, as well as the County stages of the U21 football competitions and the County Junior B & C competitions.

‘These first round club championship games had been scheduled across the four weekends in April and the first two weekends in May, but are now postponed en bloc.

‘All other games and activities, including those under the jurisdiction of Rebel Óg, remain suspended as per GAA directive and advice from the HSE/Department of Health. This will continue until we are directed otherwise.

‘The scheduling and format of the County Championships for 2020 is now subject to review, in consultation with Munster Council, the National Competitions Control Committee and our Clubs.

‘Club league regulations and completion dates will also be reviewed once a resumption of activities is confirmed.’

Also, the offices at Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be closed until such time as current restrictions are lifted. County Board staff will work remotely and are contactable by email or via the office phone as normal. The office phone (021-4963311) has been diverted to a staff member’s phone and will be answered during office hours.

The County Board meeting scheduled for April 7th has been cancelled. The Executive and CCC will continue to meet regularly via video-conference and will provide a report to clubs by email after all meetings.