Cork boosted by return of two-time All-Star defender Spillane

THE return of two-time All-Star defender Emma Spillane has bolstered Cork’s options ahead of this season’s league and championship campaigns.

The Bantry Blues footballer – who won All-Stars in 2017 and 2018 – took a break from inter-county football last year but is back with the Rebels again this season, as Cork boss Ephie Fitzgerald explained during a squad update.

‘In terms of the current panel, Emma Spillane is back with us. We also have Ellie Jack (Mourneabbey) and Isobel Sheehan (Éire Óg). Those three are part of a big senior panel at the moment but we will be reassessing everything once the league is over. As ever, everyone will get an opportunity to impress during the league,’ Fitzgerald explained ahead of Cork’s Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1B opener against Tipperary this Friday night at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

‘Neither Niamh Cotter (Kilmacud Crokes) nor Laura O’Mahony (O’Donovan Rossa) are back playing just yet. They are progressing well with their respective rehabs from long-term injury, as is Marie Ambrose (St Val’s). It has been refreshing to have those players back amongst the panel during our recent training sessions.’