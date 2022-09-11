Coombes: I did my first couple of runs last week

GAVIN Coombes can’t put a date on his return from injury – but the good news is he was back running last week.

The Munster man has been sidelined with a groin injury and is set to miss the opening rounds of the URC.

‘It’s coming along well,’ the Skibbereen rugby star told The Southern Star.

‘I’m happy enough, I did my first couple of runs last week. Hopefully all going well we can push on and keep going on that trajectory.

‘It was a gradual thing, wear and tear over the last few months. I probably would have carried it for the last few months but not been aware of it.

‘It’s one of those injuries that you have to see how you tolerate it every week, assess it and see how you are.’

In Thursday’s Southern Star Gavin chats about how he improved in Ireland’s summer tour of New Zealand, his excitement to work with Munster’s new coaches, what areas of his game he needs to improve and why the best of Coombes is yet to come.