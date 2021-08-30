Conor Hourihane joins Sheffield United on a season-long loan

BANDON soccer star Conor Hourihane has joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan from Aston Villa.

The 30-year-old West Cork man completed his medical at United's Shirecliffe training complex on Monday.

'I'm delighted to be here and cannot wait to get started. I've played against Sheffield United a few times and it is an exciting club to be involved in. The manager here has a great reputation in the Championship, his Fulham team beat us in a play-off final a couple of years ago and I'm looking forward to working with him,' Hourihane told the club's website.

Hourihane, who is in the last year of his contract with Villa, will wear United's number 24 shirt.

He spent the second half of last season on loan with Swansea in the Championship and he has extensive knowledge of this division, having played a key role in Villa's promotion to the Premier League in 2019.