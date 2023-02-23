Connolly comes out on top in Moynihan Shield final

MARTIN Connolly took the Denis Moynihan Shield after a dramatic finale to the overall vintage play-off at Ballinacurra, Upton.

The B section winner Donal Harnedy brought his Bantry form of the previous week to the opening phase of this three-way that also included C champion Pat Scanlon.

Carraig na bhFear man Scanlon, despite throwing a fine opener, lost ground on his higher graded rivals as they played to the ‘main road’ by Brinny cross. Harnedy set the pace with three big casts, rising a bowl of odds on Scanlon and 70 metres on junior-ranked Connolly.

The Carbery man got a huge touch with his seventh that doubled his lead on Scanlon and increased his margin to one bowl on Connolly. The Bandon native hinted at a comeback with a big effort to sight past the GAA pitch but Harnedy still held sway firing an excellent delivery past Innishannon cross.

Whatever good fortune the Skibb man enjoyed with his seventh suddenly deserted him when his well-played 12th never got traction. Connolly fired an excellent effort from the cross and suddenly he was within metes of the long-time leader. He took an unexpected first-time lead when Harnedy missed his second-last and crowned his day with a big final cast over the finish line.

Ból Chumann’s James O’Driscoll thanked the host club and encouraged people of all ages to continue playing. The Ballinacurra play-off did not carry a stake.