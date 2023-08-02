Confusion surrounds final score in Caheragh v Randals tie

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

THERE is no white smoke yet to end the confusion surrounding the final score of the Bandon Co-op JAFC clash between Tadhg MacCarthaigh and Randal Óg.

At the end of this opening round tie in Dunmanway on Friday night, Tadhg MacCarthaigh thought they had won 0-11 to 0-10 in this Roinn 1 fixture, but confusion reigned when the referee deemed the game an 0-11 apiece draw.

The Southern Star understands that the referee’s report, since submitted, recorded the game as a draw (0-11 each), but Tadhg MacCarthaigh were expected to lodge an objection.

The Carbery GAA Competitions Control Committee (CCC) is set to meet on the matter, and a board official confirmed to the Star on Wednesday that this is ‘ongoing’.

The Southern Star also understands that there is video footage of the game and have been told this can be used in the CCC’s review if the ‘video evidence is overwhelming’.

Don’t miss Thursday’s Southern Star for the match report.