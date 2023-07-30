Come on Ken, let’s play pool in Bantry

IRISH snooker legend Ken Doherty can’t wait to test himself against the locals when he presents an evening of pool in The Mariner Bantry (above the Brick Oven) on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The 1997 world champion will be in West Cork next week, and his prestigious trophy will also be on display; he famously defeated the defending champion Stephen Hendry 18–12 in the final.

Another snooker great and former world champion Dennis Taylor will also be making the trip to Bantry with Doherty.

‘I am really looking forward to coming to the Mariner in Bantry with Dennis Taylor; we will have a bit of craic, good stories and hopefully some good pool as well. So get practicing,’ Doherty said.

There are two types of tickets on sale: VIP and standard. VIP tickets (€40) include private pre-match reception, priority seating, photos with the players and the World Championship trophy, and finger food. VIP tickets are limited to 40, and doors open at 7pm. Standard tickets cost €20 and doors open at 8pm.

Worth noting that limited tickets are available so you have to act fast to purchase, available in the Brick Oven or online at Ticketstop.ie. For more information, call 027-52501.