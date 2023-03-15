Colm Crowley wins Mikie Hourihane Cup title

WITH an exhibition for the ages, Colm Crowley annexed the Mikie Hourihane Cup at Bauravilla.

The 16th hosting of the popular tournament had the local man Crowley, John A Murphy of Templemartin and Union Hall’s Jimmy Collins reaching the decider. All had their moments before being overwhelmed by an extraordinary sequence from the player who was regional U18 champion as recent as 2020.

Collins’ second was an excellent effort from back of Dreeny Bridge and Murphy led the score by 30 metres following a splendid third. Crowley exploded with a fourth of rare quality which gave him a good stand to deliver another piledriver to Dekker’s gate. Two more to the rock gave him a bowl lead on Murphy and two on Collins.

Any expectations of a blip were banished when he produced another brace that brought him to the bridge wall in an unprecedented nine shots. Murphy and Collins lost no caste in defeat to Crowley’s display. Richie Fitzgerald thanked all who participated and Nealie Hourihane, brother of the late Mikie, spoke of his family’s appreciation of the annual event which commemorates their fondly remembered brother.

The Mikie Hourihane Cup commenced in 2006 when Bantry’s Kieran Hourihane became its first winner. Others who have claimed the trophy down the years were John Sweetnam, Tim Cahalane, Donie Harnedy on two occasions, Noel Dempsey, Jeremiah Fitzpatrick, Finbarr Coughlan, Shane Shannon (twice), Ger O’Driscoll, Muiris Buttimer, Micheál O’Sullivan, Noel Murphy and Noel O’Regan.