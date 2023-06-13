Collins retakes the junior veterans throne in Carbery

JIMMY Collins won his third Carbery junior veterans crown at a resplendent Schull.

The final score play-off with JC Desmond was a well-contested affair on the Meenvane road with both reaching ‘sea view’ in seven.

Collins shaded all the tips but only marginally and Desmond, who won this championship last year, took the lead in the next exchange.

The major turning point came when the Union Hall man lined two of the best on the downward stretch from ‘McFarlane’s’. These gave him a bowl lead, but Desmond threatened with a big cast on the flat. Collins, an All-Ireland winner in the grade in 2016, countered with a good second last and that effectively secured the championship and a place in the county rounds when he engages with the in-form City dual champion, Noel Gould.

Schull Bowling Club had everything in ship-shape and The Townhouse O’Ds provided the hospitality for the after-score presentation of the James Caverly Cup by regional secretary, William O’Brien. Noel Gould will be a formidable rival and the man from Dublin Hill has already put paid to Shane Shannon’s county junior B ambitions when defeating the Carbery champion in a fraught quarter-final clash at Lyre on Thursday.

One of the best deciders thus far unfolded at The Marsh Road when Brian Harrington and Dylan Baker fought a terrific U12 final. Dylan from Rosscarbery held the lead at several points but defending champion Brian showed great resilience in forging in front for the vital last shots. Frank Hurley, Carbery Oils, competition sponsor, presented the winner’s cup.