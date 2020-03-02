Collins and Price shine as Kinsale Community School crowned All-Ireland champs

Kinsale CS 30

St Nathy's College 23

THEY’VE made headlines on the football field in recent times and now Kinsale Community College is dominating on the hard court too after they captured the U19C Girls’ All-Ireland Schools’ League title at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght on Tuesday evening.

After winning a Munster C football title already in February, the Kinsale school added to their haul with a deserved All-Ireland basketball title.

It was clear from the start this was going to be a defensive game with both teams setting up in zone and clogging up the lane on every drive.

Kinsale started the brightest and some great post work and offensive rebounds from vice-captain Lorraine Collins gave the West Cork school an early lead of 10-7 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second St Nathy’s captain Sasha Lavin continued to lead her team while Amy Doorey also added a big three-pointer to keep the Roscommon school within touching distance. However, scores from U16 Geraldine Tyner and another two points from Collins ensured Kinsale finished the half with a 17-12 lead.

The third quarter started as the second ended with both teams playing very defensive. Several fouls sent both teams to the line but neither team could make the other pay with a number of missed free-throws ensuring a low-scoring quarter. St Nathy’s defence finally started to box out Lorraine Collins and deny her the ball in the post but it was Arianna Price who drove Kinsale on. Price had a number of steals which were very important as most of them denied St Nathys from pushing the ball in transition. Price was also a force on the offensive end, hitting three points in the third including a lovely jump shot from the elbow. Both teams finished with seven points each in the third ensuring Kinsale held on to the lead of 24-19.

The fourth saw the lowest scoring quarter of the game with only a handful of scores. Tyner added another score for Kinsale showing she is well able to handle herself at this level. Sasha Lavin once again tried to drag her team back into the game, but it was Arianna Price who made sure Kinsale would not lose the lead they had held onto from early in the first quarter. Another steal in transition and another left-handed jump shot from Price ensured the league cup was heading to West Cork.

Kinsale Community School: Millie Allman, Ava McCarthy, Dara Tyner, Lilly Patton, Fiona Keating 3, Arianna Price 9, Jessica Corkery, Aoife O’Leary 2, Geraldine Tyner 6, Orlagh O’Mahony, Emma Casey, Lorraine Collins 10.

St Nathys: Amy Doory 3, Arianna Cahill, Sasha Lavin 10, Jessica Fenney, Lisa Powell 4, Hannah Brett, Holly Heald 6, Aine Moffatt, Scarlette Reid, Katie Flannery, Katelyn Regan.

MVP: Lorraine Collins, Kinsale Community School.