Colin Cronin races to top-10 finish in Spain

February 24th, 2022 11:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Ballylickey’s Colin Cronin in action at the recent IAME Winter Cup at Kartodromo in Valencia, Spain. (Photo: Marc Quinlivan)

BY MARTIN WALSH

BALLYLICKEY karter Colin Cronin continued his good form overseas with a top 10 finish in the Junior X30 class at the recent Iame Winter Cup that took place at the International Kartodromo Circuit near Valencia in Spain.

The result was impressive considering that he had to do it the hard way after he qualified fifth in Friday’s session. During the subsequent heats he was involved in a crash and his kart also developed a mechanical problem, putting him back down the grid in 32nd position. He actually began the final in 30th position and made remarkable progress as he cut through the pack to finish tenth.

At the beginning of next month he will compete at a local race in Zuera as preparation for the opening round of the IAME Euroseries at the same track on March 9th-13th. Two other karters, Ballyvourney’s Keith Grant and Clonakilty’s Ronan Hennessy, will also compete in the Zuera races.

