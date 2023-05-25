Colin Cronin fourth overall in Benelux Karting Championship

IN karting, Ballylickey’s Colin Cronin finished fourth in the second round of the Benelux Karting Championship in Ostricourt, France recently. Racing with the Victory Lane outfit, he started the heats in P7. Finishing fourth in the first heat, he won the second heat and was third in the third and final heat, all of which put him on P4 for the final.

Although he made a good start, he was pushed out wide and slipped outside the top ten. However, he managed to make a good recovery and with overtaking at a premium he found space and eventually netted fourth. His best lap time of 59.038s was the second fastest of the 16-lap race. Ninth in the opening round and fourth in the recent round, he is now fourth overall in the series (262 points) that’s being led by Netherlands karter Sacha Vant Pad Bosch, who has 320 points following his victories in both rounds. The next round is in Gent, Belgium on July 21st.