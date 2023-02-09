Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí will learn from cup experience

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

THEIR Munster Schools Senior Cup adventure is over, but Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí still have plenty to play for in the weeks ahead.

The Bantry school made history in the competition with their first-ever senior cup win – a 23-19 victory against Glenstal Abbey last month – before Rockwell College showed the West Cork team the level they need to reach.

Rockwell ran in six tries in a 38-0 win at Musgrave Park to advance to the quarter-finals, but Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí exit the competition with their heads held high.

‘On reflection we have achieved more than anyone ever expected. Our trajectory into the competition has been very steep and fast,’ coach Peter Cawley says.

‘Rockwell’s power and pace was incredible, their front row was very strong and they are a powerful team, but it’s a great experience for our players and our school to be involved in an occasion like that.

‘We have put a mark in the ground for B schools but there is a huge step up in standards to the A teams.’

The final scoreline was harsh on the Bantry team, but their players will benefit from the experience and take that into the rest of the season, including a huge home Plate showdown against Castletroy College on february 22nd.

‘We go back into the Plate now and we’ll play Castletroy College who we played last year in the first round at Thomond Park, but they must come to Bantry now as we are seeded higher than them this year,’ Cawley explains.

‘The first four teams that get knocked out of the cup go into the Plate, so there is Glenstal Abbey, Castletroy College, Bandon Grammar and ourselves. There’s the potential for an all West Cork final.’

Bandon Grammar beat Castletroy 14-13 in the opening round of the senior cup before losing to Crescent College Comprehensive in a nine-try epic.

As well as the Plate competition Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí will also defend the Mungret Cup title they won last season, and they are in a semi-final of the competition for B schools.

Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí: Daire Kingston, Oran Wiseman, Joey O’Sullivan, Michael O’Donovan, Cillian O’Brien, Dylan Hicks, Stephen O’Donovan, Padraig O’Sullivan, Dara McSweeney, John Joe Nicholas, Sean O’Shea, Ciaran O’Sullivan, Alan Kelleher, Stephen O’Donoghue, Fionn Barry.

Replacements: Ben Clancy, Daniel Coughlan, Kaleb Wiggan, Conor Cronin, Alex Nel, Conor Bignell, Eli Reynolds, Paddy Cronin, Cian Kelleher, Dara Sheedy.

Rockwell: M Carey, M Lambe, Z O’Loughlin, C McAuliffe, S Leahy, K O’Reilly, W Bermingham, B Everard, R O’Connor, C Carroll, C Brown, R Kerry, T O’Dea, A Barry, J Ryan (C).

Replacements: R McKevitt, D Casey, A Wall, M Hayes, M Blake, R Kelly, C Neville, R Powell, N McCarthy, T Charles.