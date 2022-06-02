Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí claim Cork title

CORK PPS SCFC FINAL

COLÁISTE POBAIL BHEANNTRAÍ 1-12

COLÁISTE MHUIRE 1-7

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí’s footballers were crowned Cork Post Primary Schools Senior C Champions at Cill na Martra on Monday last when they defeated north Cork side Coláiste Mhuire Buttevant in an entertaining final played in beautiful sunshine.

The Bantry school deserved their win, the basis of which was laid in the first half when aided by the wind.

They forced the pace and their forwards kept the scoreboard ticking over to lead by 1-10 to 0-4 at the interval.

Bantry remained in control on the resumption but a superb goal for the Buttevant lads in the 41st minute, which reduced the deficit to four points, set the scene for a great final quarter and Bantry had to defend well against the incessant attacks from the Buttevant boys.

This they did in a composed fashion, against opponents reduced to 14 men for the final ten minutes, to emerge champions and thereby completing a whitewash of Cork Colleges senior football titles for West Cork schools, Skibbereen CS and Mt St Michael Rosscarbery having already annexed the A and B county titles respectively.

Despite facing the wind it was Buttevant who struck the early blows with two points in the opening minutes before Bantry full forward Paddy Cronin brought his side level in the 5th minute and Callum McElhinney put the Carbery side in front with the first of his three points in the 9th minute.

The St Colum’s pairing of Robert Cronin and Alan Kelleher were doing well at midfield, backed by the solid support of centre back Cillian O’Brien from Bantry Blues and with a fine supply of good quality ball going into the attack, the Bantry forwards were putting the north Cork boys under severe pressure with Paddy Cronin, Dara Sheedy and McElhinney particularly prominent.

Paddy Cronin pointed a free in the 10th minute and a minute later Bantry wing back Jack Sheedy, up in attack, was pulled down in the Buttevant goalmouth, a penalty was awarded and Paddy Cronin slotted home the spot kick with confidence.

McElhinney and Dara Sheedy added a point apiece and Bantry led by 1-6 to 0-2 as the second quarter commenced.

In the second quarter Bantry continued to be on top and added points from Cronin, Kelleher, McElhinney and Cillian O’Brien but Buttevant were improving.

They had points from David Hanlon and Seamie O’Callaghan and were desperately unlucky to see a blazing close range shot from Hanlon go inches wide.

Still with an interval lead of nine points, Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí were in a good position at half time.

Buttevant started the second period stronger and in the 41st minute their corner forward David Hanlon ignited their challenge with a superbly taken goal.

Gearóid Cronin steadied Bantry with a point but exchanges were sharper now and Buttevant will lament a succession of wasted opportunities from well positioned free kicks.

Scorers for CP Bheanntraí: P Cronin 1-4 (1-0 pen, 0-2f), C McElhinney 0-3, A Kelleher 0-2, D Sheedy, C O’Brien and G Cronin 0-1 each. Col Mhuire: S Walsh 1-0, D Hanlon 0-3 (0-2f), S Kileen, S O’Leary, S O’Callaghan and C Hanlon 0-1 each.

C P Bheanntraí: Éoin O’Donoghue (Bantry Blues); Ruairí O’Shea (Bantry Blues), Conor Cronin (Bantry Blues), Seán Power (Caha Óg); Shane Collins (Caha Óg), Cillian O’Brien (Bantry Blues), Jack Sheedy (Bantry Blues): Robert Cronin (St Colum’s), Alan Kelleher (St Colums): Callum McElhinney (Caha Óg), Tadhg Cronin (St Colum’s), Gearóid Cronin (St Colum’s): Alex Young (Muintir Bhaire), Paddy Cronin (Bantry Blues), Dara Sheedy (Bantry Blues). Sub: Dara McCarthy (Bantry Blues)

Referee: Denis Hickey (Millstreet)