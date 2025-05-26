Coach Curran hails ‘outstanding’ effort as Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí excels at All-Irelands

COLÁISTE Pobail Bheanntraí U14A boys’ and girls’ teams showed their class and character to bring home medals from the Basketball Ireland Post Primary Schools ‘A’ All-Ireland weekend held at the University of Limerick.

A total of 32 teams, including 16 regional winners and runners-up in both competitions, gathered for the event.

Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí’s boys’ and girls’ teams qualified as regional champions from the South region. Both teams competed in pools of three, with the winners advancing to the ‘A’ All-Ireland series on Sunday and the runners-up moving to the ‘B’ and ‘C’ All-Ireland events respectively.

The girls won both of their pool games against Portlaoise and ISK Killorglin, while the boys beat Belvedere but were defeated by Portlaoise.

On Sunday, the girls participated in a round-robin format with Kerry schools Castleisland and Rathmore to determine who would reach the final. After a loss to Castleisland, the Bantry girls faced Rathmore in the play-off for the bronze medal, securing a comfortable victory.

Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí’s boys entered the Tom Collins Cup at the quarter-final stage and pulled off an incredible comeback against Mercy Mounthawk Tralee, overcoming a 14-point deficit. They then played St Vincent’s of Castleknock in another thrilling match where the lead changed hands multiple times. In the end, they emerged victorious by seven points. In the Tom Collins All-Ireland final, the Bantry boys played St Fintan’s of Sutton in another closely contested game. Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí won by nine points, claiming the All-Ireland championship title.

Coach Pat Curran expressed his pride in the team’s performances.

‘We are very proud of our boys and girls in what was an exhausting tournament at the end of a very busy season. Ms Lane and the girls truly did themselves proud, finishing as the third-best team in Ireland. The boys were outstanding all weekend, especially after a tough start against Portlaoise. They showed great resilience and determination to come home with All-Ireland medals.’

The teams were welcomed back to Wolfe Tone Square in Bantry by their families, friends, and the Bantry Fire Brigade.