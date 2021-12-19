Coach Casey named 2021 RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year

DOMINIC Casey has been named the 2021 RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year.

It's a just reward for the Aughadown man whose incredible work as Rowing Ireland's lightweight coach reaped rich rewards this past year.

Since Dominic was recruited by Rowing Ireland, the success of Irish lightweight rowing has reached a new level, and that was evidenced again in 2021.

Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy dominated the world of the men's lightweight double as they won Ireland's first-ever Olympic gold rowing medal, while they also set a world best time at the Games in Tokyo. Paul and Fintan also won European and World Cup II gold.

Dominic is also coach of the Irish lightweight women’s double - his daughter Aoife and Margaret Cremen from Rochestown - that finished second in the B final at the Olympics and a brilliant eight overall. Also, Lydia Heaphy, from Leap, won her first senior international medal after finishing second in the lightweight women’s single sculls at World Rowing Cup II in Lucerne in May.

Dominic, the mastermind behind Skibbereen Rowing Club's journey from a rural country club to the best in the country, was previously crowned World Rowing Coach of the Year in 2018.

Check out this column from former world champion rower Mark O'Donovan on what makes Dominic Casey so successful.